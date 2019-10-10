NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University continues to experience electrical problems on its campus.
The issue has been an ongoing issue for the last four days.
TSU Dean of Students Frank Stevenson considers it somewhat as a “natural disaster.”
School officials believe the electrical problem that has left some buildings on campus without power was because of a lightning strike that hit the source of power, coupled with water damage and an aged electrical system.
The issue has caused many students to be upset.
Officials said the outage has impacted three buildings on campus, two of them being residence halls.
Some students are having to use the restroom in the dorms in the dark as well as use portable showers.
“We are the ones that have to stay here. We are the ones who have to go through this,” said Sarah Herndon, a freshman.
Students said this isn’t the first time they have had to deal with power outage problems.
“It’s been about a week,” said Tatiyana Henderson. “We have experienced this before toward the beginning of this semester.”
The students said they have had to toss out food from their refrigerators that had spoiled.
“This is the second time that our food is spoiled, and they think giving at a $25 gift card is going to fix everything and that’s just not how that works,” said Tyrani Randolph.
They believe the gift card isn’t nearly enough.
“We are living under circumstances for $2,000 and we’re not even getting $2,000 of our money right now,” said Randolph.
The students have started an online petition for TSU to reimburse them for having to deal with the electric problem.
“It’s not well living conditions and we’re human beings and I think we deserve to live in nice you know places, especially if we are paying for it,” said Future Hill.
TSU said it is working to fix issue.
“We have contractors coming in to make sure we minimize the impact on the students. A lot of that is being very intentional to really getting towards the root of this emergency,” said Stevenson.
The school has added generators to the buildings impacted.
“We are trying to get trying to get up to normal today. We don’t think all of the problems will be completed, but we are trying to get up to normal by the end of the day,” said Stevenson.
Officials said the school is still able to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner on campus. The school has also brought in food trucks to help.
Tennessee State University said it is listening to the students. The school is looking into other ways they can accommodate the students for the issue.
The university sent a statement to News4 about the power outages:
"Tennessee State University is continuing to restore electricity to a portion of the campus that is experiencing a partial power outage. Additional generators are being connected to help minimize the impact. One is being installed at the campus center and two other units will be installed at two of the residence halls. The generators will allow these two buildings to operate normally. The University, along with contractors, are still testing the system to determine a definitive reason for the power outage in the north loop power grid of the campus. However, contractors have said an aged electrical system, coupled with water damage to underground wiring, and a recent lightning strike are the possible contributing factors for the power interruption. The contractors and other personnel worked late last night and are continuing to test the system. This means some buildings powered by generators will have limited electricity. The university is working diligently to make students as comfortable as possible. This includes providing food, and the housing staff working around the clock to provide any special accommodations that are needed. University administrators are also working with student leaders to address all student concerns relating to this matter."
