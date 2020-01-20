NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students and faculty at Tennessee State University celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a Youth Rally and Convocation on Monday.
Hundreds gathered at the school for the special ceremony remembering the work of Dr. King during the Civil Rights Movement.
Monday's celebrations comes on the heels of TSU announcing it would receive part of $255 million in federal money from the FUTURE Act that was passed in December 2019.
"We take students from any background, any assistance track, any location and we make them scholars," said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.
Glover stressed the importance of education in the black community to continue King's work.
The FUTURE Act will give historically black colleges and universities, or HBCU's, including TSU and other minority-serving schools around the country, money annually.
In a statement sent to News4 regarding the act, Glover said “The FUTURE Act legislation is a game changer for TSU, and the university is thankful to our Tennessee leadership of Senator Lamar Alexander, Representative Jim Cooper, Congressional Black Caucus members and others for their guidance to ensure the bill passed through both chambers."
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who was there for TSU's MLK Day Convocation, said he's glad to see the federal money helping these important schools in our state.
"Historically black colleges and universities in this city and state are very important part of the institutions of higher learning in our state so we have supported them and will continue to do that," said Lee.
Glover was not able to share details at this time on when TSU might see its part of the federal monies or how it will go to help students. She said she worked with local and state leaders to see the bill passed, but there's still more to be done to help higher education.
"There work to be done. There's battles to fight. There's educations battles to fight there's money to be received and there's just things we have to do in this community to make Nashville, make our state our country all it can be," said Glover.
Additionally, the FUTURE Act is helping students when it comes to apply for federal assistance to pay for school. The act will also go to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. The legislation eliminates up to 22 questions on the FAFSA and makes it easier for the Internal Revenue Service to share tax information directly with the U.S. Department of Education to simplify applying for income driven repayment plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.