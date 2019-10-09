NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is still dealing with power outages on campus.
School officials said an aged electrical system coupled with water damage to underground wiring is the problem.
Crews worked throughout the night to repair the problem.
Power will be out for several more hours to allow contractors to make final repairs.
The school is working to make any special accommodations for affected students.
