NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University will have several street closures beginning Friday to ease traffic on and around the main campus as it hosts major homecoming events.
On Friday and Saturday, the security post at Alameda Street and 33rd Avenue will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day. All traffic will be diverted to the security post at Albion and Clare streets.
On Saturday for the parade, John Merritt Boulevard, 33rd Avenue and Albion and Alameda streets will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thousands are expected to attend the homecoming events that culminate with TSU’s football game against Austin Peay at Nissan Stadium.
Normal traffic operation will resume on Sunday at the 33rd Avenue and Alameda Street post.
