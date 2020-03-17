NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is allowing students to return home and finish the semester online as a precaution to the spreading coronavirus. Online classes began on Monday.
TSU announced last Thursday that it was transitioning to online learning. TSU President Glenda Glover said in correspondence to students that the decision was in the best interest of the university, as both the federal government and Tennessee have declared a state of emergency.
“Concerns pertaining to the coronavirus COVID-19 are affecting all of us and continues to worsen,” said Glover in a news release. "Within the last 48-hours, the country has changed drastically, as the number of U.S cases continue to be confirmed."
TSU will close all residence halls and apartments on Saturday. The university will evaluate requests from students with extenuating circumstances that need more time to make arrangements. Housing officials said those requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Students will continue their classes in an online format and there is no requirement to live on campus.
As further precaution, the University has canceled all campus events where large crowds are expected, as well as suspended all international travel through the end of April to minimize exposure to the disease. TSU has made these decisions to ensure the safety and health of the campus family.
