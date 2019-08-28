NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TSU is taking steps to help prevent crime before it happens with new security additions on campus.
The school has added new emergency phones.
They have also added new led lights in parking lot and new security cameras.
The new cameras camera focus in on a person, making it easier for police to catch them if they're not supposed to be there.
"We’ve actually taken the time out to and the money to invest in cameras with analytics. So we have facial recognition.We have a few license plate readers. If we were able to say identify someone who’s a person of interest or someone we don’t want on campus. We’re able to upload those images to the camera system and it will flag them. If police see them on campus", said Aerin Washington-Ritch, Crime Prevention Officer at TSU.
The new security additions are all apart of the president of TSU's plan to improve the safety for all students.
"It’s one of those things that a lot of the times its hard to justify spending a significant amount of money on because you don't know, you don't know what its doing because nothing is happening. So if it’s doing it’s job you're able to prevent dangerous situations", said Washington-Ritch.
Last month the National Council for Home Safety and Security ranked TSU among the safest college campuses in the nation in.
