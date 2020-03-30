NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four Transportation Security Administration at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the TSA.
The TSA has posted on its website the locations across the country where workers have tested positive.
In Nashville, two screening officers at the main checkpoint and two baggage officers have tested positive.
According to the website, one of the screening officers last worked the 3-11:30 a.m. shift on March 26.
The other reported cases at Nashville International Airport include:
- Baggage officer, last worked March 17 in baggage area, 12-8:30 p.m. shift,
- Screening officer, last worked March 18 at main checkpoint, 3-11:30 a.m. shift,
- Baggage officer, last worked March 20 in baggage area, 4 a.m.-12:30 p.m. shift
The employee, while assigned to a certain area, may have visited other areas of the airport.
In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 52 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 22 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.
For more on TSA's response, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.