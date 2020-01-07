NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration will have a team at WeGo Central on Wednesday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. to provide high-visibility law enforcement presence and consultation.
WeGo said the TSA’s presence is part of an ongoing partnership with federal authorities to ensure customer safety practices.
Participating officers will be on-site assisting local security personnel to evaluate and assess current activities. WeGo said it is the ninth time the TSA team has made on-site visits in the past six years.
The routine transportation site visits help law enforcement to assess changing environmental conditions and better prepare to deter unsafe activity, according to a news release.
