NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Nashville International Airport found four loaded firearms at security checkpoints in the last seven days.
A loaded Glock 9mm was discovered last Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and last Friday at 9:30 a.m., a loaded Kel-Tec .380 was found on Friday at 5:45 a.m. and a loaded Ruger .22 LR was found Tuesday at 7 a.m.
While firearms may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.
“Even with lower than normal passenger throughput, we continue to find a high rate of guns at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee, in a news release. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the content of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
TSA officers at Nashville’s airport security checkpoints have found 21 firearms so far in 2021. Last year a total of 94 firearms were found.
In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.
Click for information on the proper way to travel with a firearm.
