NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint on Monday morning, the TSA announced in a news release.

Around 5:30 a.m., a Century Arms 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Even with lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee, in a news release. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

This is the 25th firearm found by TSA officers at Nashville airport security checkpoints this year. A total of 94 were found in 2020.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.