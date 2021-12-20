NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Trustee’s office said Monday the office has received over 99% of all late tax payments, according to a news release.
“This is a significant milestone, not just for the office, but for the residents and homeowners of Nashville,” Trustee Erica S. Gilmore said in a news release. “These payments represent the success of the Tax Freeze and Tax Relief programs. These payments represent Nashville families being able to remain in their homes.”
The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes is Feb. 28, 2022. Those with outstanding payments will have the ability to register and utilize electronic property tax billing found on the Trustee’s website. Taxpayers can visit the website to view or pay taxes.
For information on property taxes and payments, call the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee at 615-862-6330.
