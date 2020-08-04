NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested on Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging him with vehicular homicide by recklessness, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Briley Parkway near the Interstate 24 junction.
David Hayden, 63, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday in regard to a crash on July 10 that claimed the life of Roderick Left, 35, of Madison, who was driving a motorcycle.
The investigation showed that Hayden, of Calhoun, KY, was traveling north on Briley Parkway when he missed the exit to Interstate 24. Hayden stopped on Briley Parkway and was intending to turn back across the gore area to access the exit ramp. Left, riding a 2002 Suzuki, crashed into the rear of the trailer. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.