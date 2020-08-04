NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested on Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging him with vehicular homicide by recklessness, according to police.

David Hayden, 63, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday in regard to a crash on July 10 that claimed the life of Roderick Left, 35, of Madison, who was driving a motorcycle.

The investigation showed that Hayden, of Calhoun, KY, was traveling north on Briley Parkway when he missed the exit to Interstate 24. Hayden stopped on Briley Parkway and was intending to turn back across the gore area to access the exit ramp. Left, riding a 2002 Suzuki, crashed into the rear of the trailer. He was taken to a hospital where he died.