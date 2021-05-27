NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for the Vanderbilt nurse accused of giving a fatal dose of the wrong drug to a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in December 2017.

Radonda Vaught’s trial is set to begin March 21, 2022, according to information on the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk’s website. She is accused of administering a fatal dose of Vecuronium Bromide, a drug that causes paralysis, instead of Versed, which treats anxiety, to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey on Dec. 26, 2017.

Former Vanderbilt nurse facing multiple charges in death of woman in her care A middle Tennessee nurse has been charged with patient abuse and reckless homicide after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation uncovered new details surrounding the death of a 76-year-old woman.

Vaught was charged with patient abuse and reckless homicide. She was let go from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2018.

A TBI investigative report of the incident released in March 2019 said Vaught admitted thinking, “I probably just killed a patient” after the incident, which she described as a “horrible situation.” Vaught said she “f---ed up.”

Prosecutors said Vaught missed at least 10 warnings and red flags in the process of administering the deadly drug, including multiple warnings that the drug is a “paralyzing agent.”

Prosecutors: Former Vanderbilt nurse missed multiple warnings before giving patient deadly drug NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A report filed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is painting a clearer picture of the events that led to a patie…

The bottle for Vecronium Bromide is red and the cap reads “WARNING: PARALYZING AGENT.” Prosecutors said she would have had to look directly at that warning while drawing the medication into the syringe.

Vaught told investigators she was distracted talking to a new employee during the incident, according to the report.

Murphey had been dealing with headaches and having trouble seeing prior to her hospitalization. When doctors recommended a PET scan, she needed medication to help with claustrophobia, but a nurse gave her the wrong drug, which killed her.

“I don’t want to see another family go through what we’ve had to go through. It was unexpected,” Michael Murphey, Charlene Murphey’s son, told News4 in February 2019.

Murphey’s family believes it was an accident.

“Mom was a forgiving type person. Mom would’ve forgiven her for it,” Michael Murphrey said in 2019.

The family didn’t feel the same about the hospital.

“If they’d been honest from the beginning, it would be easier to accept, but there’s been so man lies, so many stories,” Michael Murphey said in 2019.