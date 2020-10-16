NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A trial date has been set in a lawsuit to decide whether Nashville citizens will get to vote on a referendum to roll back property taxes.
Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle set the trial to begin on Oct. 26 to hear arguments from both sides.
The citizens group 4GoodGovernment gathered more than 20,000 signatures asking to be able to vote to repeal the 34% property tax increase approved by Metro Council in June.
4GoodGovernment submitted the petitions and expected the Davidson County Election Commission to set a date for a special election to consider the charter amendment.
But the Election Commission and Metro goverment are fighting to keep from having the referendum.
The Election Commission said it would cost $800,000 to hold the election and it might not be legal anyway.
Metro's lawyers said citizens don't have the right to set the tax rate. That is up to the Metro Council.
Lyle said that time is of the essence and the matter has to be decided in two weeks if there is going to be a vote in December because it takes a while for the election commission to get things ready, such as mailing out absentee voter forms.
