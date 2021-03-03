NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last year’s tornado tore down a significant number of trees throughout Davidson County.

Many trees were uprooted or damaged in East Nashville near Holly Street.

The Nashville Tree Foundation held a remembrance event outside of Lockeland Design Center Elementary School on Wednesday.

The organization planted 150 trees in the community where the tornado took its path.

Barry Edgar volunteered Wednesday afternoon and she helped plant trees in the yard of a church.

“The reason why I chose to move to Holly Street was because of the trees, just the whole street was lined with trees so it was really unfortunate that the tornado went down this street because of trees and it’s been barren because of the tornado,” said Edgar.

Nashville Tree Foundation also dedicated a tree to first responders, NES workers and the volunteers who helped with the recovery efforts last year.

“We picked this location and this neighborhood because it was particularly hard hit in Lockeland Springs,” said Nashville Tree Foundation Executive Director Andrew Bell.

Planting tree roots back into the community is something Bell said is vital to all of the impacted communities.

“When trees are not present in their environment, it really does take a toll on people, especially when you had trees before, then something like a natural disaster takes those away,” said Edgar. “We’re really committed to making sure that we do something in every community that had a significant impact from the tornado last year.

All of the volunteers are involved in restoration bringing these tree lots back to life.

“It’s just great having the community and getting all of the neighbors involved,” said Edgar.

The foundation will also plant trees in other areas of Nashville that were impacted by the tornado.