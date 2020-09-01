NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Whoever is creating or updating and changing these amendments, where’s the logic?” asks Susan Pizzitola.

As the owner of the Nashville Party Barge and the Music City Crawler pedal tavern, she said this season has been unlike any other, only working about four weeks this year because of COVID-19.

She really needs tourists to return.

“Oh, we’re hurting. We’re really hurting, and my employees are hurting,” said Pizzitola.

That’s why she was looking forward to Sept. 1 when transpotainment vehicles could start running on Lower Broadway.

“Then again, it was devastating to wake up to another amendment,” she said.

The Metro Public Health Department has restricted the party vehicles where people would be standing up during the ride to 10 people or less per party and 25 or less for a larger vehicle where everyone would need to be seated. Masks are also required at all times.

Perhaps the biggest shock for Pizzitola is that alcohol isn’t allowed either.

“They’re not going to be happy,” she said.

Businesses also cannot stop at any place that serves food or drinks, including alcohol.

Not only is Pizzitola concerned about how bathroom breaks would work, she said the bars expect their business.

“We’re all hurting and now to tell us that we can’t stop there and bring them more customers with money and revenue that they need desperately as we do, is wrong,” said Pizzitola.

Which leaves her scrambling to call her parties for this upcoming weekend and explain the situation to them.

“This is why they’re coming to Nashville. This is a piece of the pie and now I have to be the bad news bearer and tell them somebody’s got to get off,” said Pizzitola. “We have to operate. We have to survive, so we’ll make the adjustment so maybe now I’ll pull out another vehicle to take the other half of the party.”