NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several transpotainment vehicle companies said they have heard the students of Hume-Fogg Academic High School loud and clear and have taken steps to avoid the school during school hours.

Students and teachers at the school spoke out on Tuesday saying the noise from party buses on Broadway is disrupting their learning at every class inside the school.

News4 reached out to some party vehicle companies and some said they changed routes as soon as they heard the complaints of the students at the school.

“That’s a commonsense approach that we just decided to take when somebody voiced their concern,” said Michael Winters, the owner of The Nashville Tractor. “It made perfect sense. We wall agreed with it, not a single one of us disagreed with it that the kids should be able to have an education in a quiet, learning environment.

Winters said some of the party vehicle owners didn’t know that was a school.

“I talked to probably 10 different companies that have most of the vehicles downtown and none of us had ever received a phone call or a concern or anything from the school,” said Winters.

He said he made a change within 30 minutes of hearing the students’ concern to reroute and bypass the school during school hours.

“Many of us live and work in the Nashville-Davidson County area. Not only the owners, but the employees of these companies. All of us have the best interest of Nashville at heart. We’re just trying to go to work and do our jobs. We happen to be entertaining tourists,” said Winters. “When it comes to something like education, we all view that as important. We all get it, so as soon as that concern came up, many of us decided to make the move, which we would have made a long time very candidly if someone had expressed a concern to bypass that area.”

He is not the only party vehicle business that made changes after hearing the concern of the high school students and educators.

The owner of the Nashville Party Barge told News4 they only went by the school on some Fridays but have now changed that route.

Upstage Party Bus said they changed routes a little while ago to avoid school during school hours. Extreme Experience also said it changes routes during school hours.

News4 asked Winters what the new route would be for The Nashville Tractor.

“Most of us don’t run routes, we kind of run vicinities,” said Winters. “In our case, we turn off a couple streets prior to the school or before the school, depending on the direction they are going to just to bypass the school area.”

News4 asked if the change in route would impact the experience for the tourists who use these entertainment vehicles.

“I always tell people this. When you go to Pensacola, the attraction is the beach. Everybody wants to go to the beach, that’s why you go to Pensacola,” said Winters. “When you come to Nashville, our beach is Broadway. The transpotainment vehicles that ride around, people want to see the lights. They want to hear the music flowing into the streets. They want all the people on the street, the hustle and bustle. That’s our beach.

“Us bypassing the school, which is kind of at the top of the hill on Broadway. There’s not a lot of beach area there, if you want to call it that, that people want to see. That just happens to be a route you go up and down the street to get to different parts of town. So, bypassing that I don’t think changes the experience at all. I still think people get to experience Nashville.”