NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured in a reported tent fire on Sunday morning on Oldham Street.
Nashville Fire Department responded to the call at 10:38 a.m. No one was trapped or in immediate danger, according to a caller, but the fire was spreading.
The fire was near a CSX rail line. Railroad traffic was suspended briefly while fire crews put out the fire. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out.
There were no injuries reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.