Train crash picture - 11/11/20
 

A person was struck and killed by a train in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon.

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person on train tracks in Antioch was struck by a CSX train and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

A CSX spokesperson said the accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. Metro Police responded to the scene and reported the individual was fatally injured.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” CSX said in a statement.

Members of the train’s crew was not injured.

One lane of Crossings Boulevard was blocked while police investigated the incident.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.