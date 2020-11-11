NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person on train tracks in Antioch was struck by a CSX train and killed on Wednesday afternoon.
A CSX spokesperson said the accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. Metro Police responded to the scene and reported the individual was fatally injured.
“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” CSX said in a statement.
Members of the train’s crew was not injured.
One lane of Crossings Boulevard was blocked while police investigated the incident.
.@MNPDNashville are on Crossings Blvd in Antioch investigating an accident related to the train track below. We haven’t received official word of what happened yet. I can see there is a train stopped on tracks. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/goW0KCfOCl— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) November 11, 2020
