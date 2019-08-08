NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've got a red shirt or a red skirt, make sure it's cleaned up and ready to go for the weekend. Nashville's Tomato Art Fest runs Friday and Saturday, a tradition that started 16 years ago.
"I always tell people it's like tomatoey Mardi Gras," said Meg MacFadyen, founder of the Tomato Art Fest.
MacFadyen got the festival started 16 years ago, a love of tomatoes, and desperate for mid-summer unair-conditioned art gallery show.
"Let's do a show about tomatoes, they love the heat. My favorite part of summer is the tomatoes. That gets me through a summer is a lot of tomatoes," she said.
MacFadyen called her art friends and they started creating. They came up with the main meal tomato and the dessert of a tomato ice cream cone.
From there, it was off and running. No idea was considered too odd or too crazy.
An East Nashville spirit bound in quirky turned it into what it is today.
Rain or shine, the Tomato Fest will happen and all week long, everyone is doing everything to get ready.
Parades, playgrounds, music, and tomatoes, all because of that one supposed to be little show 16 years ago.
"For no reason 1,000 people came and it blossomed onto the streets, closed them down, artists showed up to kind of make it into a Doo-Dah," she said.
The tomato became the ultimate uniter and not divider, especially when it comes to baloney and cheese.
