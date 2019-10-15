NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s new Trader Joe’s opened to the public on Wednesday.
The new location is located in Lion’s Head Village Shopping Center on White Bridge Pike near Stein Mart.
Where should Trader Joe's open its next location?
Controversy surrounds Trader Joe's selection of West Nashville for their second store.
Small business owners near the new store said more foot traffic to the area means more business for them.
This is the second Trader Joe’s location in Nashville. The location in Green Hills opened in 2008.
