NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A sure sign that Thanksgiving is around the corner is when country singer Tracy Lawrence hosts a turkey fry.
It’s an event that’s dear to him and at the same time helps a lot of our neighbors.
The 14th annual Tracy Lawrence Mission Possible Turkey Fry and Concert event benefitting the Nashville Rescue Mission. More than 75 volunteers will fry more than 600 turkeys with 60 fryers.
“This is like the big time of the year for me. We help Nashville out a lot,” said Lawrence. “This is like my Super Bowl every year. This is my payoff for the year.
“I’m glad I’m able to do my part and help give back. Nashville Rescue Mission is a great thing. I’ve had some family that we’ve had issues that we’ve dealt with and been homeless and we’ve struggled with for a while. This is something that God called me to do and I think this is the time of the year that I put all my personal feelings aside and all the struggles I’ve had with family and the way I feel about it and do what I feel like I need to do to bring awareness to this and hopefully what we’re doing is going to make a difference in somebody’s life.”
Tracy Lawrence will board a plane on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and fly to Dallas to the do the same exact event down there.
