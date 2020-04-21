NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced it will extend the closure of the Andrew Jackson Hall, James K. Polk Theater, Andrew Johnson Theater and the historic War Memorial Auditorium through May 13.
The closure is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted both TPAC's loyal community of art lovers as well as its committed and talented workforce, who are essential for TPAC to provide high-quality arts experiences to people of all ages through live performances and life-changing education programs.
In response, the nonprofit is launching the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund, a strategic fundraising campaign to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 shutdown and help TPAC to meet the challenges of an extended recovery in the year ahead.
"While we know our audiences, artists and staff are safer at home, we are heartbroken to be separated from them when we could all benefit from the healing connection the arts provide," said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "Though our world has changed, TPAC's mission has not. Still, going for many months without activity in our theaters is having a dramatic impact on our organization. Now, more than ever, we are reliant on the generosity of donations to stem the current loss and build a new future for TPAC.
"We recognize this is a challenging time for many. We hope those committed to the arts and TPAC's future will consider donating to the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund and help us return to providing essential arts access, suppourting our resident companies, and enriching our community through transformational education and community engagement programs."
Patrons holding tickets for performances affected by the closure will be contacted by the TPAC Box Office on the status of that performance and their options.
Click to contribute to the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund. TPAC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Gifts to TPAC are tax-deductible.
