NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s still time to help a child in need this Christmas through the Toys for Tots program.
There are drop off locations all around Middle Tennessee, including at Arnold Family Housing near the Arnold Air Force base in Tullahoma.
A spokeswoman for the community said they know it’s been a tough year for many families.
“This year is even more important because people may have lost jobs,” said spokeswoman Lynnette Hegeman. “The need this year is even more important.”
Hegeman said Toys for Tots is especially dear to the military community because of its Marine Corps connection. Those interested in participating can drop off toys at the visitors center until Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.