NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three state lawmakers will hold a town hall meeting next week to discuss the status of the proposed widening of Clarksville Pike.
Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, and Reps. Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville, and Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, will hold the town meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Cathedral of Praise church, 4300 Clarksville Pk., Nashville, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Under the current plan, the Tennessee Department of Transportation would turn the two-lane highway into a five-lane roadway with two travel lanes and a continuous left turn lane.
The project would also include intersection improvements at Clarksville Pike and Ashland City Highway, replacing the bridge over Whites Creek, traffic signal upgrades at Kings Lane and West Hamilton Road intersections and the addition of bike lanes and sidewalks.
“This is a major project designed to provide much-needed traffic relief that will also entail months of construction,” Gilmore said in a news release. “We hope the entire community comes out to discuss this important initiative.”
TDOT officials will be at the meeting to answer questions from stakeholders.
For information, contact Gilmore at Brenda.gilmore@comcast.net or call 615-876-3665.
