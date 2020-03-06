NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will not conduct a regularly scheduled test of the Metro Tornado Warning System scheduled for tomorrow.
OEM tests the warning system on the first Saturday of every month at noon as long as the weather is clear.
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency also said tornado siren tests for the county would not be tested on Saturday.
