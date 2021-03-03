NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - North Nashville is known for its rich African American history and culture.

Last year’s tornado damaged buildings and homes in the community.

As people rebuild, one thing long-time Nashvillians in the area worry about is being left out and forgotten.

After the tornados, much of North Nashville was left in a mess with debris scattered everywhere.

A year later construction is going on. One local advocate group said all the change isn’t necessarily good news.

“The change has been drastic, kind of sad,” said Deirdre Childress, tornado relief coordinator for Gideon’s Army. “Eleven owner-occupied homes were damaged. The rest of those homes that were damaged were rentals and that could be shared spaces, families living with others or people just renting a space.”

It’s a different scene now one year later.

“It’s said because some of the people we know will not be returning back to their homes,” said Childress.

That fact is what worries Childress with Gideon’s Army, a grassroot organization deeply rooted in North Nashville.

“I live on 14th. Their house got burned up during the tornado. They had to sell it,” said Childress. “The insurance wasn’t enough for them to repair it. Now a developer bought it and the same developer walks around to the neighbors’ houses knocking on the doors asking questions like ‘Do you plan on moving? Do you plan on selling?’”

Gideon’s Army said it has spent over $550,000 since March 3, 2020, helping residents rebuild and stay.

“There’s not that many able to rebuild from the tornado damage,” said Childress.

When asked if there is hope, Childress replied, “Of course there’s hope. Gideon’s Army is here. It’s a lot of hope.”