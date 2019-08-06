NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - East Nashville’s Tomato Art Festival gets bigger and juicier every year.
It doesn’t matter if you think it’s a fruit or a vegetable, you are invited to attend this weekend’s event.
The Tomato Art Festival begins on Friday, but the tomato is already beginning to shop up in creative ways.
Beth Reitmeyer, who has made giant tomatoes, graduated from Northwestern University with a Master’s degree.
On Tuesday, she plopped them at Peeler Park in Madison and posed for pictures.
“I’m composing the shot,” said Reitmeyer. “I’m going to shoot something for social media.”
Everything works at the Tomato Art Festival, celebrating 16 years of the confused red fruit or vegetable in a confusing, creative way.
Around 60,000 attended the festival last year.
The festival will have costumes, parades and music, with no relish allowed.
Feel free to touch or sit on the giant tomatoes.
“Plop on them,” said Reitmeyer. “The kids that are this tall will want to face plant on them and go back up, that’s what I predict.”
Reitmeyer still giggles about the Master’s degree she received from Northwestern.
“Which is really like a swanky, smart school,” she said. “I’m sure all the alums would like to know that one of their own is making giant stuffed tomatoes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.