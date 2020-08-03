One child taken to the hospital following water rescue in Antioch

One child was taken to the hospital after a water rescue at an apartment building in Antioch Monday. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-month-old died after drowning in a small pond near his family’s apartment in the Preakness complex on Bell Road.

Police said the death of Joan Torres appeared to be a tragic accident.

Police believe Joan’s 3-1/2-year-old sister likely opened the apartment door while their aunt was in another room. An apartment resident called police at 10:09 a.m. to report that a young girl was at the pond screaming and crying.

South Precinct Officers Charles Wakefield and Ryan Howard arrived at the complex at 10:16 a.m. and saw the 3-1/2-year-old running to her apartment. The officers learned Joan was in the water, went into the pond, carried him to shore and began CPR.

The toddler was rushed to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead.

 

