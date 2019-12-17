NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans players took time on Tuesday to visit with people in the hospital.
Several players met with patients at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. They met with people getting joint replacement surgeries and families welcoming new babies into the world.
Players said they hope the visits brightened up the patients’ holiday season.
“Anytime you’re in the hospital, it’s a stressful situation, whether you’re welcoming a new child or having a surgery on a knee or something like that. It’s not a fun time here,” said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “So if we could spread a little cheer, then that’s something we want to do.”
The Titans try to plan a hospital visit to Saint Thomas Hospital at least once during the holiday season.
