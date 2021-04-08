NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - KultureCity and the Tennessee Titans announced the launch of a sensory room at Nissan Stadium to accommodate fans with sensory needs.
The Isbell-Shires KultureCity sensory room, sponsored by music artists and husband/wife Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, is the first sensory room in a Nashville sports venue.
“Amanda and I are happy to work alongside KultureCity to encourage acceptance and inclusion in public spaces like sporting events and businesses,” Isbell said in a news release. “Individuals with autism and specific sensory needs and their families should feel welcome wherever they go. The work of the KultureCity family is making that possible.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise.
The room was designed by medical professionals specifically for the needs of those who may need a quieter and more secure environment while attending an event. It is outfitted with bean bags from Yogibo, the visual light panels by Nanoleaf, activity panels, bubble walls and a custom tactile artwork created by an autistic artist. It is located in the north end zone of Nissan Stadium.
The Titans and KultureCity began their partnership in 2019. Titans staff received training on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.
In addition, Nissan Stadium was equipped with sensory bags available upon request, which include noise canceling headphones, verbal cue cards produced in conjunction with Boardmaker, fidget tools and weighted lap pads. KultureCity has partnerships with several venues in Tennessee.
“We’re so grateful for our partnership with KultureCity and the tools they’ve provided us to become more inclusive and accommodating of families with sensory needs,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, in a news release. “The sensory room is a game-changer for us in that we now have physical space for those individuals to feel safe and secure in the vent of a sensory overload. We’re proud to be the first Nashville sports venue to provide this space and hope int’s the first of many in our community.”
Prior to attending an event, families and individuals can download the KultureCity app where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also on the app is the social story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.