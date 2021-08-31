NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The wife of Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson is helping to raise funds for Hurricane Ida relief efforts that affected her hometown.
Jaimie Robinson was born and raised in Bourg, LA, a small town near the Gulf Coast.
After watching the aftermath of Hurricane Ida play out on social media and on television, she and her sister knew they had to do something.
“We started on it last night,” said Robinson.
“I’m here in Nashville and my sister is just outside of Dallas. We started talking yesterday and she called me and she was upset and she was like, ‘I just want to help,” and she’s like what do you think if we try to raise money?”
The sisters started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to go to local charities in the area. Robinson said the devastation is similar to the deadly flooding in Waverly, TN, last week.
“It’s the same tragedy, people losing their homes, people being helpless, people are stuck in that lower Bayou community right now that can’t get out,” said Robinson.
The eye of the hurricane hovered over Bourg for around five hours. Their goal is to raise $50,000 or more.
“Having family and friends that are there who have seen it, they say it’s literally like a bomb went off,” said Robinson.
Her family’s connection to the town and parish runs deep.
“This is where I was born and raised, but my father is from there and my father went to the local high school, South Terrebonne, and he passed away about five years ago from pancreatic cancer and we just feel this would be very special for him,” said Robinson.
She wants others there to know people care.
“That’s another reason why I wanted to do this,” said Robinson. “I want them to know that they’re not alone and that they’re not forgotten.”
Click for information on how to donate.
