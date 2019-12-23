NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - About 50 families saving up for Christmas gifts had their bills paid by a Tennessee Titan on Monday.
Running back Derrick Henry teamed with the non-profit Pay Away the Layaway to cover $10,000 in layaway balances at the Burlington Coat Factory.
Deborah Boone said without his gift, her kids would not have had a Christmas.
“Totally surprised and truly a blessing. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Boone. “It shows you people still care.”
“I’m just happy for those kids who are getting those things they asked for, She was able to provide,” said Henry. “It put a smile on my face knowing I can be a blessing to other families.”
People donate to Pay Away the Layaway throughout the year.
“For some people, it’s the difference between having a Christmas and not having a Christmas,” said Matthew Davenport, an organizer with the nonprofit.
The nonprofit also funds a back-to-school drive and helps families around the world.
Click for information on how to be a layaway angel.
