NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Atlanta Police Department has opened an investigation to locate Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins' Rolls-Royce that is missing from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
According to Jenkins, after coming back from his trip to West Palm Beach, FL, on May 26, he was unable to locate his 2016 Rolls-Royce that he had parked at the airport.
Jenkins' expressed frustration on Twitter after he said airport personnel gave him "the complete run-around" and were unable to locate his missing vehicle valued at $250,000. According to Jenkins' the airport has footage of the car arriving but not leaving the airport's property.
Please tag @ATLairport and share this bihhhh..— JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) May 27, 2021
I’ll like a new one within a week!!! pic.twitter.com/ZrYZBDF22I
The Atlanta Police Department said that following Jenkins' report of his missing car, "Officers immediately placed a lookout on the vehicle and updated its status to stolen. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues."
The airport has not released an official statement.
News4 reached out to the Tennessee Titans for comments but said, "We do not plan on putting out any public statement at this time."
