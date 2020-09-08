NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Right now, 26 of the 32 NFL eams have said they will not have fans in their stands to open their seasons.
The Tennessee Titans are one of the 26, with the home-opener against Jacksonville to be played in an empty Nissan Stadium.
Going forward, team President and CEO Burke Nihill says he expects a resolution on the three October home games soon.
"If we don't know in the next seven to 10 days it would make it difficult to get tickets delivered and get people into the statdium," says Nihill.
Nihill went on to say if they're eventually allowed to open up the full stadium, they have a plan for getting up to roughly 14 to 15 thousand fans.
"It works out to 21-22 percent. We have other configurations that would even be less than that. I do think there's reason for hope for October, but very preliminary to think that we'll ultimately get that green light."
As for what the gameday atmosphere might look like…the league will provide crowd noise to each venue to pump in during the games.
And, like we've seen in other sports' stadiums, the Titans will have some cardboard cutouts that fans have purchased that will sit in one of the endzones.
The money raised from that will go to non-profits through the Titans Foundation.
Titans Chief Marketing Officer Gil Beverly says, "We will be running something of a normal show as far as in-stadium elements of music and introductions that will hopefully help fire up our team."
Nihill also said that on gamedays, however the players choose to bring light to the racial injustice in our country the organization has their backs.
"We see that we have a platform and in some cases we have leverage to move the needle on important issues and clearly this is one," says Nihill.
