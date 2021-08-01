NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans All-Pro Kevin Byard knows a lot about safety both on and off the field.
Byard and his wife unveiled the renovated facility housing the Davidson County Department of Children Services Safe Room on Sunday afternoon.
Kevin and Clarke Byard partnered with DCS to renovate this facility, giving it more of a home-like feel to kids who have been abruptly removed from their families.
“That’s the main thing, the kids that’s going to be coming in here just actually wanting the little kids that’s going to be coming in here that’s in this transition period to feel comfortable,” said Byard.
Safety is no stronger to Byard. He relates to the needs of children inside of the foster care system.
“I’ve had family that’s been in the foster care system and you know the type of effects that it can have, especially on a child with the different traumas and stuff like that,” said Byard. “Anything we can do to try and make them feel a little more comfortable is something we’re trying to accomplish.”
According to the Tennessee Alliance for Kids, Davidson County has almost 500 foster children. Kids are typically brought into a DCS facility after undergoing a traumatic situation where they are abruptly removed from their home.
“Imagine leaving your house at 3 o’clock in the morning because of a situation and now you’re going into somebody’s office, and you’re not even knowing where you’re going the next day because they have to find temporary placement for you. This is the space that’s in between that time,” said Byard.
Through local sponsors and the Byard Legacy Family Fund, they were able to upgrade the facility with new appliances, furniture, toys and paint. During the unveiling, the DCS commissioner presented the couple with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Gov. Bill Lee.
The Byard family said they plan to continue their legacy through the partnership with DCS.
“This is something that I hope that my children will continue to push forward, always talk about being a servant and always wanting to help the community and helping people that’s in need,” said Byard.
