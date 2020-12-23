NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tis the season for shopping, gift buying and – sadly – porch pirates.
One of the latest incidents happened in Antioch as the victim watched from afar.
“I could tell someone was actually standing in my doorway so I picked up my phone and opened the camera as I saw him running away,” said Meranda Richardson.
It was too late for Richardson to yell through the camera’s speaker.
“It was almost like you’re watching it live but it was just a couple seconds behind and then honestly I was just mad the rest of the night,” said Richardson.
Metro Police tracks thefts, but they don’t know how many of their thefts this year involves packages.
It’s unclear whether there are more porch pirate cases with more people opting to ship gifts or fewer cases since this year a lot of people are home all day.
Regardless, it’s clearly happening.
To stop porch pirates, instruct carries to leave packages somewhere other than the front door.
If it’s being shipped by FedEx, sign up for its delivery manager program so you can track, redirect and request holds on your packages for free.
If your package is coming via UPS, sign up for UPS MY CHOICE.
If you become a victim, report it to police.
You might also try posting on social media too. That’s what Richardson did.
“A couple of people had commented on it that they think it was the same guy who had done it and they acutally got his info, so I’m hoping something comes out of it, but I’m not super hopeful to get my stuff back,” said Richardson.
The problem is so prevalent that there are lock boxes residents can buy that are specifically designed to sit on your porch, keeping your packages safe. They are super pricey though. One was listed online for $500 and another for $695.
