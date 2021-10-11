NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the fourth road rage shooting in Middle Tennessee since September, drivers are being reminded of ways to keep from boiling over on the roads.
A man died after being shot in Antioch on Saturday in an incident Metro Police believe was motivated by road rage.
Metro Police said a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in an apparent case of road rage on Richards Road.
Two other incidents from September included truckers being shot in incidents related to road rage, police told News4.
“Everywhere we go, what we find is the very thing that makes people mad about drivers, they do themselves,” Sharon Winter, co-owner of RightLane, said.
Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that left three people injured in Murfreesboro on Friday evening.
Winter travels the country with RightLane promoting a safe driving program while talking to employers and their workers about safe driving habits.
“A lot of (drivers) think it’s (their) job to teach others a lesson,” Winter said. “That’s not our job. Our job is to get to our job that day safely because there’s people there counting on us, or to get home safe that night for the people who love us.”
Metro Police arrested two men for a road rage shooting that injured a truck driver on Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday afternoon.
According to DefensiveDriving.org, other pointers to avoid road rage are:
- Practice polite driving habits: Avoid tailgating, cutting off other vehicles, speeding, weaving, leaving high beam headlights on, and erratic braking. Don’t drive in the left lane slower than the rest of traffic. Merge politely, and always err on the side of being courteous.
- Slow down: Simply let aggressive drivers go around you and typically, they will quickly be on their way.
- Get away from aggressive drivers: If you notice a driver with aggressive behavior, get some distance between you, whether you slow down and let them get ahead or change lanes so you’re not right next to each other.
- Don’t made rude gestures or yell at other drivers: Remember, you’re not the police, and it’s not your job to remind others how to drive, even if they’re doing a terrible job. Avoid making eye contact with an aggressive driver who is trying to pick a fight.
- Use your horn sparingly: Horns should primarily be used in emergency situations. Tap your horn lightly if you need to get a driver’s attention and give drivers ahead of you at lights a few extra seconds of grace before honking to remind them to move through the intersection.
- Call a road rage hotline: Many states now have aggressive driver hotlines that you can call to report aggressive drivers. Instead of confronting an aggressive driver, simply let the authorities know about their actions and how they can be found.
- Avoid making driving a competitive sport: You’re not a race car driver – you don’t have to win on the road. In fact, winning as a regular driver is simply getting home safe. Getting worked up over a vehicle that’s cut you off or gotten in your way somehow isn’t worth it. Remember: getting home safely is more important than teaching another driver a less.
- Apologize if you’ve done something wrong: If you’ve accidently cut off another driver, braked too fast or made some other mistake that could be offensive, simply smile and wave as an apology. This will disarm and calm most drivers.
- Don’t’ drive under distress: Avoid driving if you’re angry, upset or drowsy.
- Adjust your driving attitude: Give other drivers the benefit of the doubt. Many mistakes are unintentional and not meant as a personal offense. Consider whether responding aggressively is worth being injured or killed.
- Have reasonable expectations about your travel time: Know when you’ll be driving in traffic, give yourself plenty of time, and don’t set unreasonable expectations for how fast you’ll get to your destination.
- Call 911 if you’re under attack: If an aggressive driver attacks you, call 911 right away and stay on the phone with the dispatcher. Consider driving to the nearest police station, convenience store or other public location with witnesses. Do not drive home.
