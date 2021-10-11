NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the fourth road rage shooting in Middle Tennessee since September, drivers are being reminded of ways to keep from boiling over on the roads.

A man died after being shot in Antioch on Saturday in an incident Metro Police believe was motivated by road rage.

Two other incidents from September included truckers being shot in incidents related to road rage, police told News4.

“Everywhere we go, what we find is the very thing that makes people mad about drivers, they do themselves,” Sharon Winter, co-owner of RightLane, said.

Winter travels the country with RightLane promoting a safe driving program while talking to employers and their workers about safe driving habits.

“A lot of (drivers) think it’s (their) job to teach others a lesson,” Winter said. “That’s not our job. Our job is to get to our job that day safely because there’s people there counting on us, or to get home safe that night for the people who love us.”

According to DefensiveDriving.org, other pointers to avoid road rage are: