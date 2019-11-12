Tuesday’s cold weather has hit Middle Tennessee. Power companies like Nashville Electric said it is working hard to ensure customers’ electricity stays on and running.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The cold weather has many people running to the store to grab items to keep their cars and homes winter ready.

“Yesterday evening there were some people planning ahead who did buy a bunch of ice melt, and hand warmers, scrapers and shovels and such so they were prepared this morning when we got hit with the little ice storm that we got,” said Jameson Hartley, manager of the Bellevue Ace Hardware.

Hartley said it’s time people start to prepare for more winter weather.

“It is a good idea to take your windshield wipers and actually take them out away from the windshield so they don’t freeze onto the windshield,” he said.

Some other key items you should to keep with you are:

Hand and toe warmers

Jumper cables, blankets and a full tank of gas

Check your tire pressure

When the temperature hits 20 degrees or below outside, preventing pipes from freezing is essential.

“It’s also good to cover your faucets in the winter and to you know, leave a drip on the faucet when you are at home that way your pipes don’t freeze over. Trust me you don’t want to go through having your pipes frozen. If you can stop by, prepare for it ahead of time rather than to get it when it hits. It’s a lot easier on everybody to do that,” said Hartley.