NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What if you’re caught in a situation like what played out on the interstate in northern Virginia on Monday night, stuck on the highway for hours because of a snowstorm.

Even though it may seem like a freak occurrence, it’s always important to keep yourself and your vehicle prepared for such an event, even here in the Midstate.

Here’s what you should have in an emergency preparedness kit that you can have in your car if you become stranded in winter weather.

You want to make sure you have extra warm clothes around, like gloves, hats, coats and boots, or something like a large blanket so that if your car does go dead, you can stay warm and out of the cold.

You always want to make sure you have a first aid kid included in any emergency kit. You also need something like jumper cables or a portable phone charger that can keep your devices charged to keep you in contact with the outside world.

Something you might not think about is keeping a shovel in the car so if you’re stranded during a winter storm you can keep your tail pipe clean from snow as it builds up. This could cause some additional complications.

Another helpful tip in the winter is to never let your gas tank get under half full. If you do get stranded, this will help keep your car running and keep you warm.