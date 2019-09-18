NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tickets for the 2020 Iroquois Steeplechase are now on sale. The event will be held May 9 at Percy Warner Park.
The 79th annual event is sponsored by Bank of America and benefits the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
New developments for the race are set to enhance the experience of patrons, according to a news release.
Event organizers are re-envisioning the infield area to create a vibrant atmosphere for people of all ages. Also, the Iroquois Steeplechase was granted permits to build an additional 170 boxes, which should be complete by the May races.
“Through its 79-year history, the Iroquois Steeplechase has evolved with the times while still keeping the rich tradition of Steeplechase racing in the U. S.,” said Dwight Hall, Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase Race Committee, in a news release. “With new additions coming to the infield, we plan to upgrade the experience of all of our patrons and attract the incoming transplants in Nashville to our time-honored event.”
The 2020 Iroquois Steeplechase will continue the tradition of donating to charitable organizations across Middle Tennessee, and Children’s Hospital will remain the primary beneficiary of the event. Throughout the past 38 years, the Iroquois Steeplechase has donated more than $10 million to the hospital through the annual meet.
