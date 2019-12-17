NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ticket distribution for the Last Minute Toy Store will be on Wednesday.
The toy store provides toys for local families who haven’t received help from any other nonprofit agencies.
The ticket distribution will be at the toy store, located at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center along the 5000 block of Harding Place.
The toy store will be open Thursday through Saturday. It is also still taking donations.
There are also some slots available for volunteers. Click to sign up or for information.
