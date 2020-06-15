NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Nashville men are wanted in connection with the June 7 murder of an 18-year-old shot in the head while riding in a car with her sister and another woman.
Police said warrants have been issued for criminal homicide for Jeremy A. Hill and Darrien Doss, both 22, and Anthony Lawrence, 21, for their roles in the shooting death of Alisha L. Slaughter on June 7.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Police said Slaughter, her sister and another woman were searching for that woman's ex-boyfriend, Lawrence. Police said the women found Lawrence, along with Hill and Doss, on Providence Park Lane. One of the women tossed lemonade on one of the men's cars, leading to a confrontation that ultimately led to shots being fired at the car from the rear.
Slaughter was driven to Southern Hills Medical Center where she was declared dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.