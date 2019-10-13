NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Sunday afternoon on Summer Place.
Nashville firefighters responded to the call at 590 Summer Place just before 3 p.m. and saw smoke coming out of the windows upon arrival.
Firefighters forced entry and found a fire near the bed.
Two adults and a baby, who were not in the apartment at the time of the fire, have been displaced. The American Red Cross will be assisting them.
The district fire chief at the scene said there were no injuries.
