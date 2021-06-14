NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were arrested this weekend for assaulting Metro Police officers in separate incidents in the downtown area.

MUG - Hunter Bridges - 6/14/21 Hunter Bridges was charged with disorderly conduct, assault of an officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest by Metro Police.

Police said Hunter Thomas Bridges, 26, was arrested on Friday around 10 p.m. after he was asked to leave Whiskey Bent Saloon. Security at the bar said Bridges was becoming aggressive and threatening others in the bar, according to the arrest affidavit. Bridges was also resistant with and combative with the security.

Metro Police officer struggled to get Bridges into custody as he actively pulled away. Once he was placed in custody, officers began escorting to a patrol car where he continued resisting by kicking and pulling away.

Once in the car, Bridges began kicking the window of the patrol car. An officer attempted to place hobble restraints on Bridges feet. While doing this, Bridges allegedly kicked at an officer’s face. The officer was not struck and continued to place the restraints on Bridges.

Police said Bridges had an overwhelming odor of alcohol along with blood shot watery eyes.

The officer said while finishing the arrest report, Bridges shouted racial slurs toward him and began spitting in the police car.

Bridges was charged with disorderly conduct, assault of an officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He is set to appear in court on July 2.

MUG - Courtney Calloway - 6/14/21 Courtney Calloway was charged with assault of an officer and resisting arrest by Metro Police.

Courtney J. Calloway, 46, was arrested Friday night after striking a Metro Police officer near the intersection of First Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard.

Officer Jarrad Rikal said he was approached by Calloway from the direction of the Korean Veterans Bridge and asked if he had a badge. Rikal replied he was an officer. The defendant began talking rapidly in a manner that seemed incoherent, according to the officer. Calloway said something about sunflower seeds.

Without warning, Calloway swung his right hand/fist and struck Rikal in his left temple area.

Calloway was charged with assault of an officer and resisting arrest. He will appear in court on Monday.

MUG - Andrew Pettijohn - 6/14/21 Andrew Pettijohn was charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by Metro Police.

On Saturday night, Andrew Carson Pettijohn, 20, was arrested on Lower Broadway after he became aggressive and swung at officers with a closed fist.

Police said officers were directing traffic at the intersection of Broadway and Fourth Avenue around 11 p.m. when Pettijohn attempted to cross the street without the pedestrian walk signal. Officers told Pettijohn to stop at which point he became mad and tried to cross the street. Officers stepped in front of Pettijohn to stop him from running into oncoming traffic. At this point he became aggressive and swung a fist at an officer.

Police said they attempted to take Pettijohn into custody by giving him commands to stop resisting. Pettijohn refused to give officers his hands and officers took him to the ground using soft empty hand control techniques, according to the police affidavit. Police said Pettijohn continued to resist by putting his hands underneath his body and refusing officers commands. After several minutes, officers were able to take Pettijohn into custody.

Officers observed signs of impairment throughout their interaction with Pettijohn, including slurred speech, being unsteady on his feet and a strong odor of alcohol.

Pettijohn was charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He will appear in court on Monday.