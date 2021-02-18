NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to urge drivers to avoid the roadways if at all possible as Tennessee Department of Transportation and local agencies clear the highways.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has seen many back on the roadways on Thursday. The roads look clear, but many have patches of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down I-65 South in Williamson County NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound has been shut down following a jack-knifed tractor trailer crash just south of I-840 in Willia…

“If possible, stay home and let it dry out for another day,” said THP Lt. Charlie Caplinger said Thursday morning. “We have several crashes in Wilson, Rutherford, Williamson and Davidson counties. Travel is still very bad right now.”

Caplinger urged drivers to clear the snow and ice from their cars before hitting the highway.

Clean the ice and snow from your vehicle before hitting the road NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A sheet of ice flew through the air and smashed into a Franklin man's windshield on I-65 North Wednesday morning.

“Make sure you clean it all off. It can blow up and damage someone’s car or hurt someone,” said Caplinger. “Also make sure to keep the defroster on so you can see what’s going on.”

In some areas people are trying to pass snow plows, which can be dangerous.

“Just get behind it, even if it’s going slow. You’re better off staying behind it,” said Caplinger. “It’s creating a nice path for you to stay behind. You don’t need to be worried of him.”

Second winter storm hits Midstate, TDOT crews out treating roads NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – TDOT crews are out treating the roads for the second winter storm in a week. When the storm hit, News4 saw kids out sle…

Caplinger said that there had been some TDOT vehicles involved in crashes, but nothing major.

“It does slow down getting the roadways clear,” said Caplinger.

“When you head out the door be careful, be extra mindful the ice is present. Just please stay home.”