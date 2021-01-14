NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be taking precautions to ensure the Tennessee State Capitol is safe in advance of protests scheduled this week.

“We are aware of the events scheduled this week and are taking precautions to ensure the capitol is safe. I can’t discuss what security measures we are or aren’t taking right now,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security told News4.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said in a letter on Monday to Metro Council members that Metro Police was aware of three protests scheduled to originate from the State Capitol.

A potential protest Sunday morning, billed as the Tennessee Freedom Event, is connected to a call for rallies at every state capitol in the nation. A pro-Trump rally is set for Jan. 20.

The first of the three rallies occurred on Tuesday.

Drake said in the letter that there is no indication of an imminent threat of violence or danger. Police will be closely monitoring the events.