NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding Tennesseans to make smart and safe choices while traveling during the holiday weekend.
THP will be stepping up their enforcement beginning Friday, September 4th at 6 p.m. until Tuesday, September 8th at 5:59 a.m. to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads.
Other agencies around Tennessee will also begin to have a heavier presence on the roads during the holiday weekend.
“With the beautiful weather expected this weekend, we could see more drivers on the road,” said Colonel Dereck R. Stewart. “I have challenged THP Captains to utilize a variety of specialized enforcement strategies, including distracted driving, commercial vehicle safety, move over and seat belt enforcement. Additionally, our priority is to remove impaired drivers from the roads.”
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, 12 people were killed in 11 fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways. That’s a decrease from the 17 vehicular fatalities in 2018.
Last year, alcohol was involved in six of the fatalities, and three of the seven vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety restraints.
Three motorcyclists and two pedestrians were also killed.
As for 2020, THP says 3,744 crashes have been reported involving alcohol from January 1, 2020 to September, 1 2020. That is 54 crashes less than that time period in 2019.
“As we celebrate the hard work we as Americans do each day this Labor Day weekend, help us keep Tennessee roads safe for everyone. Choose to make the safety of you, your family and everyone around you your top priority by making responsible driving choices,” Colonel Stewart said.
