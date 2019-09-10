NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of businesses across the country are scrambling to figure out how employees will be paid after the payroll company they used suddenly closed.
Agape Animal Rescue is dealing with a lot of back and forth with banks and lawyers after My Payroll HR unexpectedly folded last week, leaving thousands of people without the money they worked hard for.
“Over 4,000 companies used their services. We’re talking millions of dollars,” said Tanya Willis, Executive Director of Agape Animal Rescue.
Agape Animal Rescue is just one of thousands of companies listed in a Facebook group as a victim of My Payroll HR.
Willis said it was discovered last Thursday when an employee noticed her paycheck was missing.
“We found out all of the employees checks had been taken out of their accounts under this name, Cache Reversal,” said Willis.
Each of the employees were debited multiple times, some as recent as Tuesday.
“One lucky employee said her account was hit so many times that it actually says negative $999,999 in her checking account right now,” said Willis.
News4 attempted to contact My Payroll HR, but no one answered.
Now Agape Animal Rescue is left thousands of dollars in the hole.
“It appears that the financial damage to us is at least $10,000,” said Willis. “What we know is that they’ve been taking out our payroll taxes and we can’t figure out what has been paid and what hasn’t been paid.”
It’s not just impacting the employees, it’s affected the animal rescue’s ability to take in dogs.
“We don’t want to bring dogs into the program that we then can’t care for,” said Willis. “It’s affected all of us.”
Agape Animal Rescue said it will file a lawsuit against My Payroll HR. The rescue is also asking for the community’s help for the dogs it cares for. Click here if you’re interested in donating.
