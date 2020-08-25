NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to Metro Nashville Public Health Department, the city only saw daily increase of 58 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials said overall new daily cases appear to trend downward but while it sounds like good news, Nashvillians are not out of the woods yet when it comes to going out without a mask.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said it’s because people are wearing their masks out that Nashville is seeing fewer cases. He said now is not the time to stop following precautions.

“This crisis is not over. We are just doing a great job at managing it,” said Jahangir.

Jahangir said looking at Nashville’s COVID case data, he’s more optimistic.

From Mayor John Cooper’s initial State of Emergency declaration in March to late June and July, COVID-19 cases could be tracked rising consistently to skyrocketing.

After the mayor issued a mask order and allowed for phased reopening, the trend appears to show cases going down.

“I think what we are seeing is a direct result of the efforts that all of us in Nashville are doing,” said Jahangir. “This only works because everyone is coming together.”

Jahangir said for the first time since May, Nashville is seeing its case rate of positivity drop below 10%, down to 20 cases per 100,000 Nashvillians.

While looking at the graph of new daily cases, it shows Metro Nashville is past one peak, the threat of another lingers until there’s a cure.

“Until there’s a vaccine, there’s a very real threat of us getting back to the 65 cases per 100,000 that we’ve seen in late June, early July,” warned Jahangir. “Wearing a mask is going to be a part of life until there’s a vaccine.”